Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Acquires 225,000 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto comprises 1.2% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $18,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 493 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 5,754.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.06. Rio Tinto PLC has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

