Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) is Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises 2.2% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $32,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 40,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 22.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $7,996,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $785.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.41.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $719.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $659.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $643.46. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $720.90. The firm has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

