RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Holdings Lowered by Absolute Investment Advisers LLC

Absolute Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,251 shares during the period. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:OPP opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

