Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,230,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,498,000 after purchasing an additional 850,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in APA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,886,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,540,000 after buying an additional 894,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in APA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,016,000 after buying an additional 200,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in APA by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,186,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,297,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on APA from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of APA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.72.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $19.49 on Friday. APA Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $33.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.25.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. APA had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. APA’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

