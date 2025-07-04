Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Trek Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 479.9% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.7% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,026,000 after buying an additional 246,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 47.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $123.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.19 and a 200 day moving average of $106.29. The stock has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.83.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

