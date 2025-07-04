Absolute Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Absolute Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,148 shares during the period. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in abrdn Life Sciences Investors were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HQL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 379.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 129,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at abrdn Life Sciences Investors

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $335,937.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,094,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,470,680.24. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,994. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Up 0.5%

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Announces Dividend

HQL stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $15.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.14%.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

