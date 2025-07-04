FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,373,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,989,000 after acquiring an additional 91,192 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,583,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,837,000 after purchasing an additional 119,593 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,418,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,405,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,453,000 after buying an additional 31,039 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,125,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,581,000 after buying an additional 55,054 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FSK opened at $21.42 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.74%.

FSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

