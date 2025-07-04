Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMT)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 0.05% of DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 91,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DCMT opened at $26.15 on Friday. DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02.

DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF (DCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund provides broad commodity exposure through an actively managed portfolio of commodity-linked derivative instruments. The fund seeks total returns throughout an entire market cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.