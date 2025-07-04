Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 738 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.64.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PSA opened at $296.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.25. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.60 and a twelve month high of $369.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 41.74%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 119.17%.

About Public Storage



Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

