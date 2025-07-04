Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Cigna Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $150,294,000 after buying an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cigna Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

Cigna Group Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:CI opened at $319.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

