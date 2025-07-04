Kintegral Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Kintegral Advisory LLC decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,466 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 163,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HBAN

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $216,323.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 337,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,335,109.41. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $964,008.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 326,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,182.64. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,277. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.