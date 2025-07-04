Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 461,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,021 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $18,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,809,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $876,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,362 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,273,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,341 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 624.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 785,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,171,000 after buying an additional 676,729 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,404,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,971,000 after buying an additional 637,266 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE WES opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $917.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.55 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 35.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.66%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

