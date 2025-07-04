Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 179.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Arista Networks by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. KGI Securities lowered Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE ANET opened at $102.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.40. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $128.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,748.32. The trade was a 86.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $705,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 123,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,915,273.12. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,123,400 shares of company stock worth $113,159,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

