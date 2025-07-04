Brookstone Capital Management Raises Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) by 3,268.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,686,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636,037 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February comprises approximately 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February worth $54,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 338.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 66,185 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

BATS:UFEB opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.33.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

