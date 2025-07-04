Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $21.01 Million Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 412,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $21,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWW. Compass Rose Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,728,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,272,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after acquiring an additional 194,967 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,295,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 267,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 100,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 439.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 94,538 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

EWW stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.68. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $62.42.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

