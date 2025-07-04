Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Takes $1.95 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Medtronic by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 7,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.21 and a 200-day moving average of $86.49. The company has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $96.25.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.87.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

