Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Flex by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 231.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLEX opened at $51.65 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 47,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,331.19. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 6,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $309,983.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 303,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,670,347.18. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,135,941 shares of company stock worth $47,582,965. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Flex from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

