iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Position Trimmed by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,002 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $12,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 337,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 12,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $650.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $20.37.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

