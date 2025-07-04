Unifirst (NYSE:UNF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Unifirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.50 million. Unifirst had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Unifirst updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.600-8.00 EPS.

Unifirst Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $175.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.79. Unifirst has a 1 year low of $156.34 and a 1 year high of $243.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Unifirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Unifirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unifirst by 729.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Unifirst by 37.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,328,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Unifirst by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Unifirst by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unifirst by 13.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Unifirst from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 price target on shares of Unifirst in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $152.00 target price on shares of Unifirst and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Unifirst announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Unifirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

