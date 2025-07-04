New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358,485 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of New Fortress Energy worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth $83,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.30. New Fortress Energy LLC has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $26.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 price objective on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Compass Point started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. New Street Research set a $8.50 target price on New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price target on New Fortress Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.