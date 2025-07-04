Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,444 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,870 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,577,000 after buying an additional 80,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,520 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $213,089,000 after buying an additional 36,153 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 653,581 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $94,456,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,990,729 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $431,315,000 after acquiring an additional 122,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total value of $159,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,508.43. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $398,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,592 shares in the company, valued at $9,664,424. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,784,679 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $155.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

