Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2025

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLNFree Report) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,103 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $14,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.98 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.