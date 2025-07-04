Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,103 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $14,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.98 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.