BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BYM opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

