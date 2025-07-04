Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 413 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,202 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,497,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.2% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 260,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 498,511 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $45,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 617,318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $56,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.27. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.23.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

