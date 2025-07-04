Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Position Boosted by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 152.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 389.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $265,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,692.33. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $91,261.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,460. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $277.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.41 and a 52 week high of $291.69.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

