Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 140,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $150,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE LOW opened at $228.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

