Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 265 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,011,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 21,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite FO LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Granite FO LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $113.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

