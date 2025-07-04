Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,686 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,892,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,122,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,968,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $536,407,000 after buying an additional 1,506,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $182,882,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $104.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Cfra Research downgraded Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on Target in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

