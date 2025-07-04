Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSBC. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in HSBC by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSBC. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

HSBC Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $60.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.88.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.35. HSBC had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

HSBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.