Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 24,012 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,012 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF comprises about 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.01% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $23,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz SE bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $54.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $56.31.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

