Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.9% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $41,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $185.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.78 and its 200 day moving average is $176.16. The company has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.