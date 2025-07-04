Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Corning by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 49,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 9,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $473,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 14,313 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $715,793.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,565.05. This represents a 31.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho set a $52.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Corning Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.38%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

