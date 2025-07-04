Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

NYSE NVS opened at $121.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $124.45.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

