Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 30,476 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,476 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.1% of Kintegral Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 941,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,309,000 after purchasing an additional 345,261 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.62.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $95,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 96,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,403.20. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 40,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 335,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,291,800. This trade represents a 10.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,868 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,548 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.1%

MS opened at $144.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $90.94 and a 52 week high of $144.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.93.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.43%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

