Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,631,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $223.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

