Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 78.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PECO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ PECO opened at $35.19 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.98 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 215.79%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.