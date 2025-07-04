Critical Contrast: AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) versus Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) and AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globe Life and AMERISAFE”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globe Life $5.78 billion 1.73 $1.07 billion $12.29 9.86 AMERISAFE $309.04 million 2.70 $55.44 million $2.48 17.67

Profitability

Globe Life has higher revenue and earnings than AMERISAFE. Globe Life is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMERISAFE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Globe Life and AMERISAFE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globe Life 18.33% 21.44% 3.79% AMERISAFE 15.76% 16.41% 3.87%

Dividends

Globe Life pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. AMERISAFE pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Globe Life pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AMERISAFE pays out 62.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Globe Life has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years and AMERISAFE has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Globe Life and AMERISAFE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globe Life 0 4 6 1 2.73 AMERISAFE 0 1 1 0 2.50

Globe Life currently has a consensus price target of $137.73, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. AMERISAFE has a consensus price target of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.75%. Given AMERISAFE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AMERISAFE is more favorable than Globe Life.

Volatility and Risk

Globe Life has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMERISAFE has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of Globe Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of AMERISAFE shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Globe Life shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of AMERISAFE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Globe Life beats AMERISAFE on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers whole, term, and other life insurance products; Medicare supplement and supplemental health insurance products, such as accident, cancer, critical illness, heart, and intensive care plans; and single-premium and flexible-premium deferred annuities. The company sells its products through its direct to consumer division, exclusive agencies, and independent agents. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

