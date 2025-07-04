Kintegral Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Kintegral Advisory LLC trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,284 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 0.9% of Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,767,872.02. This represents a 42.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $91.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.19 and a 1 year high of $92.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.08.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

