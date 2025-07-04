Taiko Price Up 12% This Week (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Taiko coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges. Taiko has a total market cap of $63.08 million and $37.52 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Taiko has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108,767.78 or 0.99918294 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108,476.10 or 0.99650345 BTC.

About Taiko

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,453,739 coins. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

