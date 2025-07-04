Contrasting Alset (NASDAQ:AEI) and Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) and Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Alset has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Griffon has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alset and Griffon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset 0 0 0 0 0.00 Griffon 0 0 3 2 3.40

Profitability

Griffon has a consensus price target of $98.20, indicating a potential upside of 26.11%. Given Griffon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Griffon is more favorable than Alset.

This table compares Alset and Griffon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset -33.80% -6.11% -5.73% Griffon 9.06% 114.46% 10.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Alset shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Griffon shares are held by institutional investors. 62.1% of Alset shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Griffon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alset and Griffon”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset $16.10 million 0.75 -$3.97 million ($0.47) -2.20 Griffon $2.62 billion 1.40 $209.90 million $4.83 16.12

Griffon has higher revenue and earnings than Alset. Alset is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Griffon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Griffon beats Alset on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alset

Alset Inc. engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. Its Digital Transformation Technology segment provides support, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and artificial intelligent customer service application and metaverse services. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow through instant messaging systems, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, direct marketing platforms, e-real estate, brand protection, and counterfeit and fraud detection; and mobile application product development and other businesses, including information technology services to end-users, service providers, and other commercial users through multiple platforms. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. Its Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. It operates cafes in Singapore and South Korea. The company was formerly known as Alset EHome International Inc. and changed its name to Alset Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications. The segment also sells related products, such as garage door openers. The Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled engineered tools, including spades, hoes, cultivators, weeders, post hole diggers, scrapers, edgers and forks; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow tools comprising pushers, roof rakes, sled sleigh shovels, scoops, and ice scrapers; and pruning products, such as pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools. The segment also offers striking tools, including axes, picks, mattocks, mauls, wood splitters, sledgehammers, pry bars, and repair handles; traditional and gardening hand tools comprising hammers, screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrenches, handsaws, tape measures, levels, clamps, trowels, cultivators, weeders, and other hand tools; indoor and outdoor planters and lawn accessories; and garden hoses and hose reels. In addition, the segment provides home organization products, including wire and wood shelving, containers, storage cabinets, and other closet and home organization accessories; residential, industrial, and commercial fans; and cleaning products, such as brooms, brushes, squeegees, and other cleaning products. The company was formerly known as Instrument Systems Corporation and changed its name to Griffon Corporation in June 1992. Griffon Corporation was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

