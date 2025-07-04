aelf (ELF) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One aelf coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $152.38 million and $4.74 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000137 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000424 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 996,446,583 coins and its circulating supply is 765,396,749 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

