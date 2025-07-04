TomoChain (TOMO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.40 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, TomoChain has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TomoChain has a total market cap of $19.40 million and $1.71 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,599,412 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @buildonviction and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TomoChain is viction.xyz. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TomoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

