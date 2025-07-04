Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:NXJ opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $13.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,754 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

