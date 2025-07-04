Quantum Computing Stocks To Research – July 3rd

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, and Rigetti Computing are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or provide services related to quantum computers and associated software. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to firms aiming to harness quantum mechanics for breakthroughs in computing power, cryptography and materials science. Because the technology is still emerging, quantum computing stocks often carry higher risk and long-term growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IONQ traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.93. 13,261,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,473,543. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00. IonQ has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE:QBTS traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $16.61. 29,516,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,861,723. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 20.61, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $13.24. 34,908,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,709,282. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.43.

