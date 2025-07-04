Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,631 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,895,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,117,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $213,844,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,813,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,210,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,458,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 5,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $447,961.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 58,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,054.44. This represents a 9.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $663,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 47,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,450.86. This trade represents a 16.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,648 shares of company stock worth $2,998,866. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $76.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.26.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 75.48% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

