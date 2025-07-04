Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSE JPC opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $8.24.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
