MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This is a 15.3% increase from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CXH opened at $7.62 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.