Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NEA)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NEA stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 917.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 68,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $249,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

