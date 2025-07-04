Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 8,790 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lessened its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,790 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the first quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.90.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:TEL opened at $174.29 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $175.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.64.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 19.40%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,320. The trade was a 34.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 53,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total transaction of $8,486,848.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,532.63. This trade represents a 53.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,775 shares of company stock valued at $29,596,059. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

