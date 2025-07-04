Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of JLS stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $19.25.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile
