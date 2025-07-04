Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JLS stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

